      Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Art Director, Leeladhar Sawant In Financial Crisis, Wife Urges For Help From Film Ind

      Veteran art director Leeladhar Sawant, who is also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is facing a huge financial crisis. According to an ANI report, Sawant has been living with his wife in Jaulka village of Washim district of Maharashtra for the past 10 years. He has suffered two brain haemorrhages in the past and also underwent two bypass surgeries.

      His wife Pushpa Sawant has revealed that their majority of savings have gone in his medical treatment of the veteran art director. Sawant has worked in the film industry for 25 years and has given art direction in a total of 177 films like Sagar, Hatya, 110 Days, Deewana, Had Kar Di Apne and Anari No. 1.

      Pushpa also claimed that her Leeladhar once recommended Govinda to Kirti Kumar, the director of Hatya, for the film. She then urged those who knew and loved Leeladhar Sawant to come forward and help them. "I request all the actors with whom he has worked to help him. He had undergone 2 bypass surgeries and 2 brain haemorrhages," she told ANI.

      The couple has a daughter who is married and they also had a son, who died of cancer a few months after his marriage. The veteran art director's wife spoke about his struggles and hardships and shared that at present, her husband cannot even talk properly due to the surgeries. As of now, the couple are surviving on the rent that they get from their tenant living in their house.

      Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 23:55 [IST]
