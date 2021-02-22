Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Sushant Singh Rajput Honoured As Critic's Best Actor

Over the weekend, Bollywood superstars were honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. The celebratory night, which had been pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, finally took place on Saturday - February 20, 2021.

The star-studded ceremony for the prestigious awards was attended by winning actors including Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey among others. One of the unforgettable moments of the night was when the Dadasaheb Phalke Award organisers, honoured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the Critic's Best Actor accolade.

Notably, the leading star awards winners included Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar who bagged the Best Actor award for their performances in Chhapaak and Laxmii. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani won the Critic's Best Actress, Sushmita Sen won Best Actress-Web Series and Bobby Deol won the Best Actor-Web Series Award.

Here is the complete winners' list Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021

Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak

Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii

Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty

Critic's Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput

Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best International Feature Film - Parasite

Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon

Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan

Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase

Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram

Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Web Series - Scam: 1992

Album of the Year - Titliyaan

Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya

Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani

Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar

Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi

Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra

Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat

ALSO READ: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 Winners: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj & Others Bag Awards

ALSO READ: Kay Kay Menon Bags The Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Shares A Glimpse Of Same