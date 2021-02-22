    For Quick Alerts
      Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Sushant Singh Rajput Honoured As Critic's Best Actor

      By
      |

      Over the weekend, Bollywood superstars were honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. The celebratory night, which had been pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, finally took place on Saturday - February 20, 2021.

      kiara advani, sushmita sen, bobby deol,

      The star-studded ceremony for the prestigious awards was attended by winning actors including Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey among others. One of the unforgettable moments of the night was when the Dadasaheb Phalke Award organisers, honoured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the Critic's Best Actor accolade.

      Notably, the leading star awards winners included Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar who bagged the Best Actor award for their performances in Chhapaak and Laxmii. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani won the Critic's Best Actress, Sushmita Sen won Best Actress-Web Series and Bobby Deol won the Best Actor-Web Series Award.

      Here is the complete winners' list Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021

      Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak

      Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii

      Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty

      Critic's Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput

      Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

      Best International Feature Film - Parasite

      Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon

      Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo

      Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak

      Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan

      Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase

      Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram

      Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

      Best Web Series - Scam: 1992

      Album of the Year - Titliyaan

      Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya

      Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani

      Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar

      Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna

      Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

      Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi

      Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra

      Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat

      Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 9:53 [IST]
      X