Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Sushant Singh Rajput Honoured As Critic's Best Actor
Over the weekend, Bollywood superstars were honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. The celebratory night, which had been pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, finally took place on Saturday - February 20, 2021.
The star-studded ceremony for the prestigious awards was attended by winning actors including Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey among others. One of the unforgettable moments of the night was when the Dadasaheb Phalke Award organisers, honoured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the Critic's Best Actor accolade.
Notably, the leading star awards winners included Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar who bagged the Best Actor award for their performances in Chhapaak and Laxmii. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani won the Critic's Best Actress, Sushmita Sen won Best Actress-Web Series and Bobby Deol won the Best Actor-Web Series Award.
Here is the complete winners' list Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021
Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak
Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii
Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty
Critic's Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput
Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best International Feature Film - Parasite
Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon
Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan
Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase
Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram
Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya
Best Web Series - Scam: 1992
Album of the Year - Titliyaan
Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya
Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani
Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar
Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna
Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi
Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra
Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat
