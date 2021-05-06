Dalip Tahil On Son Dhruv's Arrest In A Drug Case: I Don't Want To Comment At The Moment

Actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv has been arrested by the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police in a drug case. Dhruv was reportedly questioned after the Anti Narcotic Cell found his WhatsApp conversation with a drug dealer, who was recently arrested by the agency. He is set to be produced in court on Thursday (April 6).

Police reports have apparently revealed that Dhruv was in touch with the dealer from March 2019 and had also deposited money in the dealer's Bank of India account through his Yes Bank account six times.

DCP Datta Nalawade, ANC had confirmed the news with Etimes and said, "He has been arrested under the NDPS act and is presently being kept at Bandra crime branch. He will be produced in court tomorrow."

Dhruv's father Dalip Tahil reacted to the news saying, "I don't want to comment at the moment."

According to reports, the ANC's Bandra Unit had arrested drug peddler Muzammil AR Shaikh on April 20 and recovered 35 gms of Mephedrone from him. His connection with Dhruv was uncovered by the department after investigating Shaikh's cell phone records.

For the unversed, Dalip Tahil is a film, television and theatre actor. He has been a part of the film industry since 1974. Back in the 90s, he was often seen in the role of a villain, and some of his biggest releases include Gupt, Soldier, Gulam, Mann, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and many more.

In recent years, he was also seen in Ra.One, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Mission Mangal. His recent web shows include Hostages, Made In Heaven and The Family Man.