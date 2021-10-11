Darshan Sankhala Acing The Game Of A Producer With His First Film Meri Chidiya

Darshan Sankhala, a top-notch entrepreneur, is now acing the game of a producer with his first film, "Meri Chidiya". Raamapeer Studios, his production house, has joined hands with Folk Feature Films and together, they will be coming up with their ambitious film project.

Out of the innumerable industries, the entertainment industry is perhaps one of those rare sectors that have given more hope and positivity to people amidst these disrupting times around the world. To be a part of the entertainment niche is a matter of great responsibility as professionals in the same, be it actors, directors, producers or anyone else, work with a certain vision on each project, with the ultimate aim to entertain audiences, and spread more laughter and happiness around to make sure people get a chance to sit back and relax and get their entertainment dose, which they truly deserve. With the same aim in mind, ace entrepreneur Darshan Sankhala has also entered Bollywood as a producer and can't wait for enough to release his first film named "Meri Chidiya".

Darshan Sankhala, who has attained massive name and recognition through these years, is a multipreneur and the CEO of Raamapeer industrial corporation. He is now all prepped and thrilled for his new role as a producer under his production house Raamapeer Studios. He is a perfectionist who has always turned everything he touched into gold. He wishes to do the same in the world of entertainment and films as well. "Meri Chidiya" is a project very close to my heart not just because it is my first film but also because of the team effort we have put in and the hard work and passion with which we have created this film," says Darshan Sankhala, who shot the film mostly in Chhattisgarh, whereas some parts are to be shot in Mumbai.

The producers of the film, Darshan Sankhala, his wife Manali D Sankhala, and Deepak S Garg, under Raamapeer Studios and Folk Feature Films, respectively shot the film in Chhattisgarh and in the jungle of Sirpur, a tourist place. Deepak S Garg has even directed the film, and Ayushman Jha, the young DOP from Chhattisgarh, has done magic with his camera. Moreover, artists Anuj Omprakash Sharma, Sneha Singh Sisodiya, and Swapnil Hudar have done extremely well in their characters and lived them.

During the shoot, Darshan Sankhala mentions how the CM of Chhattisgarh supported and congratulated them on the project. They even received constant help from the collector, local MLA and commissioner. Darshan Sankhala has been doing exceedingly well with his new responsibilities as an investor in films, producer, and filmmaker. He aims to take his studios to greater success levels in the coming years.