David Dhawan On Directing Son Varun Dhawan's Kissing Scenes In Films: There's Nothing To Be Ashamed Of

David Dhawan Talks About Directing Son Varun Dhawan's Kissing Scenes In Films

On being asked whether if it's easy or difficult to direct his son when it comes to kissing scenes in films, David told Bollywood Hungama, "It is not at all difficult. We are professional people and when we are shooting, I do not ask him if we should do this or not, it's always we have to do this. If there is a kissing scene's demand, then we do it. Practically there is nothing wrong."

David Dhawan Says Kissing Scenes Are Very Casual In Indian Films Today

He further continued, "Kissing scenes are very casual in Indian films today. And it is very fair. When you do it professionally you don't look left, right, center. There is nothing to be ashamed of. It is very practical today. We do it professionally, but how the hero and heroine do it, that is up to them."

arun Dhawan Had Earlier Revealed That His Dad David Is A Hard Task Master On Sets

In one of his past interviews during the promotions of Main Tera Hero, Varun had revealed that his father David Dhawan is a hard task master on sets. "Dad is like a lion on sets. He looks lenient but he is really strict when it comes to work. He is punctual and expects other to follow time," the actor was quoted as saying.