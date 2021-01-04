David Dhawan On Directing Son Varun Dhawan's Kissing Scenes In Films: There's Nothing To Be Ashamed Of
Filmmaker David Dhawan has directed his actor-son Varun Dhawan in films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. In all these three films, Varun had a kissing scene with his co-stars. So, does it get difficult for David to shoot such intimate sequences when it comes to directing his son? The director-producer addressed this question in a recent interaction with an entertainment portal.
David Dhawan Talks About Directing Son Varun Dhawan's Kissing Scenes In Films
On being asked whether if it's easy or difficult to direct his son when it comes to kissing scenes in films, David told Bollywood Hungama, "It is not at all difficult. We are professional people and when we are shooting, I do not ask him if we should do this or not, it's always we have to do this. If there is a kissing scene's demand, then we do it. Practically there is nothing wrong."
David Dhawan Says Kissing Scenes Are Very Casual In Indian Films Today
He further continued, "Kissing scenes are very casual in Indian films today. And it is very fair. When you do it professionally you don't look left, right, center. There is nothing to be ashamed of. It is very practical today. We do it professionally, but how the hero and heroine do it, that is up to them."
arun Dhawan Had Earlier Revealed That His Dad David Is A Hard Task Master On Sets
In one of his past interviews during the promotions of Main Tera Hero, Varun had revealed that his father David Dhawan is a hard task master on sets. "Dad is like a lion on sets. He looks lenient but he is really strict when it comes to work. He is punctual and expects other to follow time," the actor was quoted as saying.
David Dhawan-Varun Dhawan's recent collaboration, Coolie No. 1 released on Amazon Prime on Christmas last year. The film, a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same name, was slammed by the critics and the audience.
ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan On Being Called 'Uncool' For Doing A Massy Film Like Coolie No. 1: I Am Uncool And I Don't Care
ALSO READ: Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan On Govinda: There's No Comparison; He Is The GOAT