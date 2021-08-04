Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Laud Lovlina Borgohain's Bronze Win At Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain picked up the bronze medal at the women's welterweight category at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (August 4, 2021). She lost her semifinal bout to reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey in the women's 69 kg category.

Meanwhile, many of our Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to hail Borgohain for winning the bronze medal. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a creative featuring Lovlina as the Queen in a deck of cards. Alia Bhatt congratulated the boxer and wrote, "Congratulations to @lovlina_borgohai for bringing home the bronze."

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted Lovlina's picture on her Instagram story along with a heart and high-five emojis. Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "3 medals 3 females ! @LovlinaBorgohai you are a star and a very aggressive one!"

3 medals 3 females ! @LovlinaBorgohai you are a star and a very aggressive one ! https://t.co/3Nly6NhWM8 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 4, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated Borgohai for her win and posted, "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze 🥉 at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you #TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia." @WeAreTeamIndia."

Tokyo Olympics: Bollywood Celebs Cheer For Indian Women's Hockey Team For Reaching Semifinals

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze 🥉 at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you 🇮🇳#TokyoOlympics @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NG0EqQ0Q5H — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 4, 2021

"Heartiest congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai! So proud to see you on that podium #WomenPower #TeamIndia," read Diana Penty's tweet.

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze #boxing #Olympics2020 #Olympics."

Sonu Sood Joins Special Olympics Bharat As Brand Ambassador

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020."

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

Lovlina's bronze medal takes India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics to three after Mirabai Chanu's bronze medal in women's weightlifting and PV Sindhu's bronze medal win in badminton women's singles.