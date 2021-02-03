Deepika Padukone's Endearing Birthday Wish For Sister Anisha: Thank You For Being The Anchor In My Life

Siblings Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone have never shied away from talking about the effect they have on each other. The former often takes to her Instagram page to share some goofy moments with her 'little one.'

On Anisha's 30th birthday today (February 3, 2021), Deepika dug into her photo archives to pull out an adorable throwback moment with her. Along with the cute picture, the Chennai Express actress also penned a sweet note to express her love for her younger sibling.

Deepika captioned her picture as, "2.2.2021 Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone."

In the snap, we see the Padukone sisters, dressed in ethnic wear, flaunting their million dollar smile for the camera.

Anisha had earlier opened up about her equation with her sister Deepika in an interview with Economic Times. She was quoted as saying, "We have a five-year age gap, so she is both like a friend and a mother to me. She is very protective of me, like a typical big sister. Though we are close, we only get to meet once every two-three months because of our schedules and how much we travel. Though we don't discuss our work much, I'm a big critic when it comes to her films. I watch all of them and from her initial days, I would tell her what I liked and what I didn't. I would tell her, You could have done this much better' or I didn't really like that at all'. Of course, all this is from the point of view of an audience member, since I'm no expert on acting or cinema. However, I can be very critical and she always takes that very positively."

Speaking about Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects, the actress has an interesting line-up of films which include Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' next, Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, The Intern remake and Mahabharata in which she will be essaying the role of Draupadi.

