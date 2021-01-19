Deepika Padukone Breaks Her Silence On Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan; Confirms She Is Doing The Film

Deepika Padukone Confirms Starring In Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan

Deepika told the magazine, "So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra's film, which is a relationship story that we haven't seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin's multilingual film with Prabhas."

Deepika Padukone Has Some Exciting Projects In Her Kitty

She added, "Then I am doing a remake of Anne Hathaway's movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today's times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story coming out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world." Recently, the actress also announced a new film, Siddharth Anand's Fighter in which she is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

Deepika Padukone On Being Versatile On Screen

Talking about how she has never stereotyped herself in films, Femina quoted Deepika as saying, "That is because of the fear of being typecast, and I give myself credit for choosing the right scripts. I also give credit to the writers and directors who can see me in such a diverse way. Whether it's Imtiaz (Ali), and Homi (Adajania), who can see me in roles in Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail, or someone like Shoojit (Sircar) who can see me in a Piku, and then you have someone like a (Sanjay) Bhansali who can see me in Padmaavat, there is Rohit Shetty who cast me in an outright comedy film. I give my writers and directors credit for seeing me in such varied ways and giving me opportunities. It truly is an actor's dream, and I couldn't have asked for more."