Deepika Padukone Celebrates 3 Years Of Padmaavat; Shares Emotional Moments From The Sets

Deepika Padukone has contributed to the Indian film industry with a glorious body of work. One such memorable film of hers is the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat. The film completed 3 years today and on this occasion, the actor took to her social media to share some fond moments from the sets of the film along with a beautiful message.

Deepika Padukone shared a video which showcases some glimpses from the movie. Furthermore, it shows a BTS video of her addressing filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with the entire crew of the film. She can be seen thanking the crew for achieving the vision and dream of SLB through putting so much hard work in the film. Deepika further reveals that she never imagined that she would be a heroine in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and that too, go on to work in three films of his. The actor receives applause from the crew as she finishes off her emotional speech. Take a look at the same.

Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your ♥️ forever. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime #3YearsOfPadmaavat @bhansali_produc @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @aditiraohydari @jimSarbh #viacom18 pic.twitter.com/nFuTQhpzqs — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 25, 2021

The end of the video has Deepika Padukone hugging Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her co-star from the movie, Aditi Rao Hydari and also getting teary-eyed while doing the same. She captioned the video stating, 'Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your Heart suit forever. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime.' While Deepika essayed the role of Rani Padmaavati in the film, Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor played Ratan Sen in the same.

