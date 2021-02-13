Deepika Padukone Gives A Befitting Reply To A Troll, Says ‘Your Family Must Be Proud’

Deepika Padukone is one celeb who is not unafraid to show her real side on social media. Be it sharing her views on diverse issues, preaching the importance of mental health or sharing a glimpse of fond moments with her family, the actor does it all. Hence, it was not a surprise when Deepika recently, shut down a troll with a badass reply.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone shared a screenshot of her DM on her Instagram story. She exposed a troll who was abusing her on her social media handle. However, the Piku actor had the sassiest reply to the same. Sharing the same on her Instagram story, Deepika captioned it stating, "Wow! Your family and friends must be so proud of you." Take a look at the same shared by the actor.

Deepika Padukone inevitably shut down the troll in the most befitting manner. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has some interesting lines of films piled up in her kitty. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited film, Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika will be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the film Fighter. The two had sent their fans into a frenzy as they announced the movie.

Apart from that, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the ambitious project, Mahabharat wherein she will be seen playing the role of Draupadi. The actor is rumoured to be also playing Sita in the film Ramayan. The movie will reportedly see Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram and Hrithik Roshan as Ravan. The latest speculations also suggested that Deepika has also been approached to play the main antagonist in the film Dhoom 4. The actor is reportedly excited to give her nod for the same but has to schedule her other professional commitments for the same. Apart from that, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will also be seen alongside husband Ranveer Singh in the film 83. The actor will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia.

