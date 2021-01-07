Deepika Padukone Hints At Collaborating With Hrithik Roshan On A New Project

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday on January 6, 2021. The actress received a ton of birthday wishes from fans and fraternity members including Hrithik Roshan. In a sweet message he wrote, "Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone ! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always."

However, it was Deepika's response that caught everyone's attention. The Chhapaak actress tagged Hrithik in the tweet and wrote, "Thank You so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!" This is not the first time Deepika and Hrithik have made headlines, fans have been rooting for the two to collaborate for a film for long now.

Thank You so much HR!❤️



Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!🍰🍾🥂@iHrithik https://t.co/oD2belXkVi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021

Back in 2019, the two created a lot of buzz after being spotted at a party together. Deepika after watching WAR has compared the Greek God of Bollywood to chocolate pastries. At the party, Hrithik then fed her chocolate cake while Deepika couldn't take her eyes off him.

Deepika and Hrithik may appear together on screen sooner than later. Recently, rumour mill claimed that Hrithik will also join Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan as his character Kabir from WAR. Pathan coincidently also stars Deepika Padukone as a special agent alongside SRK, while John Abraham plays the antagonist. Reports said that Siddharth Anand, who directed WAR last year, has also requested Hrithik Roshan to step in as Kabir, however, no confirmations have been made yet.

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently announced his return to the sets with a social media post. He will be seen in WAR 2 as well as Krrish 4. On the other hand, Deepika was shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled project, and will be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern. She is waiting for the release of 83 and has bagged a role in Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas.

