Deepika Padukone Being Confused Between Filter Coffee And Cold Coffee Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Deepika Padukone has recently been blessing our timeline by sharing some delightful videos on her social media handle. Her recent post was no exception wherein the actor played a game of This Or That. However, the video had Deepika being super confused when asked whether she prefers filter coffee or cold coffee.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone captioned the fun video stating, "Cold coffee or Filter coffee had me thinking" with a wondering emoji. The Chennai Express actor can be seen looking lovely in peach-coloured attire with which she paired a simple neckpiece and hoop earrings. The video has the actor answering all the questions but when asked to choose between the filter and cold coffee, the actor puts her thinking cap on.

Deepika Padukone says that she has been given a really tough choice when she is asked to choose between filter coffee and cold coffee in the game. However, the Bajirao Mastani actor reveals that she cannot cheat on her love for filter coffee so ends up choosing that instead of cold coffee. Apart from this, Deepika answers many more fun questions.

Deepika Padukone is also quipped on whether she prefers movie nights or long walks. The actor ends up selecting movie nights but added that it totally depends on her mood. Deepika is then asked whether she is an early morning person or if she prefers late nights. To this, the actor was quick to reply that she is completely a morning person.

However, Deepika Padukone said that she does not mind doing late nights if she has a really fun late-night party to attend to. It seems that her joyful This Or That session was completely loved by her fans. One of the fans commented on the post stating, "It's Deepika's world and we are living in it." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's next opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in the much-awaited film Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.