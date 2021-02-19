Deepika Padukone Joins Ranveer Singh's Cirkus; Here's All You Need To Know About Her Cameo

After taking the box office by storm with their 2018 film Simmba, actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are reuniting for another project titled Cirkus. The film which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, is inspired by Shakespeare's famous play, The Comedy of Errors. The shooting of Cirkus is going in full swing, and buzz is that the makers are planning to wrap up the shoot by next month.

Meanwhile, here's an exciting scoop on this film which will leave you Deepika Padukone fans rejoicing! According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Padmaavat actress will be making a special appearance in Ranveer's Cirkus.

Spilling the beans about Deepika's cameo in the Rohit Shetty director, a source told the news portal, "Cirkus has just got bigger with the presence of Deepika Padukone. She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter."

The report further stated that the actress shot for the film over the last weekend for a period of three days. This is Deepika's second cameo in a Ranveer Singh film after Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.

Meanwhile, the actress has a choc-o-bloc working schedule with some interesting films in her kitty. This includes Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, The Intern remake, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Madhu Mantena's Mahabharata.

