Deepika Padukone Joins The Viral ‘Pawri Trend’ And It Will Brighten Up Your Friday

The 'Pawri' trend which was started by popular Pakistani Youtuber Dananee has been spreading like wildfire in the Bollywood and TV fraternity too. After TV celebs like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, some Bollywood celebs are also giving their unique touch to the trend. The latest celeb to join the bandwagon is none other than Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone went on to share an adorable picture on her social media handle wherein a much younger self of hers can be seen posing with a toy horse in a series of three pictures. The pictures which finally go on to give a glimpse of the Piku actor with her toy horse were captioned as, "Yeh Hum Hain, Yeh Hamara Ghoda Hai, Aur Yeh Hamari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai." Talking about the pictures, a young Deepika looks endearing in a white attire with her hair tied with a pink rubber band as she clutches to her black toy horse. The actor captioned the picture stating, "Who did this". Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Not only Deepika Padukone, but Randeep Hooda had also given his own fun touch to the 'Pawri' trend. The actor shared the video from the sets of his upcoming film, Project Avinash. The video had Randeep along with some kids and the team of his film. The Sarbjit actor could be seen in the video, "Ye Hum Hai, Ye Hamare Log Hai Aur Shoot Pe Ye Pawri Ho Rahi Hai."The actor had captioned the same stating, "Shoot Par Bacha Pawri Ho Rahi Hai." Along with Randeep, actor Shahid Kapoor shared his own version of the hilarious 'Pawri' trend. He could be seen acting all goofy with his director Raj & DK along with co-star Rashi Khanna in the video. The actor also could be seen humming the Akshay Kumar starrer track, 'Party All Night' while doing the same. Take a look at the videos of Randeep Hooda and Shahid Kapoor pulling off the 'Pawri' trend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next. She will be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the same. Apart from that, she will be seen in the films Fighter and Pathan.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Dancing Away With Her 'Alter Egos' Is A Fun Sight You Cannot Miss

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Gives A Befitting Reply To A Troll, Says 'Your Family Must Be Proud'