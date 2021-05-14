Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Are In The Run To Play Sita For In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

Fans have been eager to find out the casting for the big-screen retelling of Ramayan directed by Nitesh Tiwari. There have been reports about Hrithik Roshan playing Ravana and Mahesh Babu starring as Ram, but the casting is yet to be confirmed. Now, new reports are speculating the film's leading actress.

A Bollywood Life report said that the magnum opus reportedly would star Kareena Kapoor or Deepika Padukone as Sita. Both actresses are in the running to play the leading role in the film. While Kareena was set to be a part of Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht set in the Mughal era, the project has been shelved indefinitely. Kareena is now reportedly looking for another mythological film and is considering Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has been a part of several films with royal and mythological characters including, Mastani in Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. She already has several films in her kitty including SRK's Pathan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern remake as well as untitled projects with Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor and more.

With a packed schedule for the next year, it is unclear if the actress will take a new project on board, especially since she is also set to be a part of Draupadi in Mahabharata of her own production. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is set to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Veere Di Wedding 2, which is still in the pre-production phase.

The film's budget is set to be huge which has also raised fans' expectation from the production and star cast of the film. Reportedly, whoever lands the role could be the next highest-paid actress in Bollywood.