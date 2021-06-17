Deepika Padukone Launches 'A Chain Of Wellbeing' On Her Social Media

World renowned actress and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone took to her social media today to launch 'A Chain Of Well-being', which is a digital guide that focuses on bringing to the forefront things that would support people in coping with overall gloom/overwhelm, given the times we all live in.

Deepika used the 'Guides' feature of Instagram to compile a check list of 'Chain of Wellbeing'. Introducing it, she wrote, "A gentle reminder to take care".

The well being guide has been launched by the actress in collaboration with several other social media handles, who are working towards a similar goal, to help reach out to a wide array of audiences.

The United Nations' agency, UNICEF, India has also partnered with the actress for the "Chain of Wellbeing" along with several other digital influencers. Recently, UNICEF India took to their social media to share a guide on 'Mangaging Trauma and Loss', tagging Deepika and 'The Live Laugh Love Foundation'

In the caption, they wrote, "We've all been emotionally impacted by the devastating effects of #COVID-19. Children are impacted too and may feel lost and unloved. Here's some tips for parents and caregivers on how to reach out to children to let them know they are not alone."

Other content creators and influencers too have shared similar posts on their social media, to support the actress' initiative, like 'Vitamin Stree', 'The Artidote', 'Sunaksha Iyer', among others.

The intent is to create a guide from thought leaders and powerful voices in the field of mental health that extends support to the ones in need. In the past too, Deepika had collaborated with the social media giant, Instagram to launch a 'Wellness Guide' during the first wave of Covid-19 in May 2020.