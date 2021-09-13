Deepika Padukone Named As Asia's Most Influential Woman In TV And Film

Front runner and consistent game-changer Deepika Padukone, stylishly dons many hats and adding to her illustrious list of accolades, has recently been named Asia's Most Influential Woman in Film/TV as per latest Gala Bingo reports.

Gala that boasts of over 137 clubs across UK, recently released their list of influential women from across the globe based on a variety of ranking factors ranging from social media following to google searches and media mentions. The study identified the most influential names from the world's 100 biggest countries from various streams including music, TV and films, beauty, politics and business.

In a detailed report on each continent and industry, Deepika Padukone emerged on the top with the highest combined social media following of a staggering 139 million (at the time of the report release) under 'Asia's Most Influential Women.' Under the 'TV and Film' section, the star had the most searches in criteria like Engagement Rate (Insta), Impressions Per Tweet, 3 million Google searches and most Media mentions.

With this, Deepika Padukone joins names like Arianna Grande, Kim Kadarshain, Adele and Celine Dion, among others. It's no surprise then that she is the reigning Indian Queen of International endorsements, becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for brands like Levis, Nike, Tissot and Chopard.

The actress also recently signed her second Hollywood film, a romantic comedy for STXFilms and Temple Hill which she will produce under her Ka banner. Deepika Padukone is also all set to launch her very own global lifestyle brand, influenced by her Indian origin and backed by science.