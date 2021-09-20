Deepika Padukone & Neeraj Chopra Spotted Wearing Same Jordan Sneakers Worth Rs 75000

Deepika Padukone often slays her unique style of ensembles, she is also known for her effortlessly accessorising her look. Earlier this year the actress was seen expressing her love for sneakers as she stepped out of a restaurant wearing Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers in dark mocha.

However, Deepika is not the only Indian celebrity to share the love for a good pair of shoes. Olympian Neeraj Chopra has also been spotted sporting the Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers in dark mocha.

Deepika Padukone was seen sporting the sneakers for a dinner date with friends. She sported an all-black casual outfit with a tank top and loose joggers. On the other hand, Neeraj wore the same pair of sneakers for his felicitation at Inspire Institute of Sport in Karnataka. The athlete kept the look casual and opted for a Hugo Boss sweatshirt along with cargo pants.

For the unversed, the Nike Jordan 1 at the time of release were priced a INR 13,995. However, Jordans are often sold out within days and cast a lot on the resale market. According to a TOI report, the sneakers cost a whopping INR 75,000 on resale in India.

The shoes are possibly favoured because of it's twist to a familiar colour scheme called dark mocha. In shoes are on par with Jordan Brand's traditional style but add the crisp mocha colour along with the soft nubuck leather leaving a clean and subtle look.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress is waiting for several releasing including 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film will bring back Deepika and Ranveer on screen together. On the other hand, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress has been busy shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.