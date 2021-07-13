Deepika Padukone On 9 Years Of Cocktail: I Had Butterflies In My Tummy When I Re-Read The Script For Veronica

Deepika Padukone made her big splash in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om and went on to become one of the most sought-after leading ladies in the Hindi film industry. In a career spanning more than a decade, the Bollywood star has been a part of many memorable films. One amongst them is Homi Adajania's 2012 film Cocktail co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Deepika has mentioned about in her past interviews that this film was a turning point in her career. As Cocktail clocked 9 years today, the Padmaavat actress walked down the memory lane and reminisced how this film is close to her heart.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Deepika said that Cocktail changed a lot for her both professionally and personally.

The Bajirao Mastani star was quoted as saying, "I've always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I've played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally."

On being asked if she considers her character Veronica from Cocktail a breakthrough for her Bollywood career, the actress said, Yes. I would like to believe so! If a character turned out to be so successful and resonated with millions, then obviously there was something about that character that the audiences empathised with."

Talking about how she was unfamiliar with Veronica's personality at that stage in her life, Deepika told the leading publication, "Therefore when I was given the script to read I assumed it was for Meera's character (which was played by Penty). It was Iimtiaz Ali who called me up one day and requested me to re-read the script for Veronica. A couple of days later and after giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw.And while I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew that I was ready for it."

Further, the Chhapaak actress gave credit to director Homi Adajania for this memorable role and said, "I don't think I would have been able to what I did if it wasn't for Homi Adajania. He gave me wings to fly and made me believe I could do no wrong. And with that belief, we were able to create a character that will live in our hearts forever."

Homi Adajania's Cocktail revolves around three friends who move into an apartment together, only to end up with complications when love enters their lives. The romantic drama was a commercial success at the box office.