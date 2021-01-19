Deepika Padukone On Husband Ranveer Singh As An Actor: He Is Probably The Best We've Had In A Really Long Time

Deepika Padukone On What Attracted Her To Ranveer Singh

The actress told the magazine, "Everybody talks about his energy but what most people don't realise is that this is not who he is all the time. What attracted me to him was the fact is that we have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other. I think that is the beauty of our relationship. We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people. So, even today, I don't think he knows everything about me, and I can't say I know everything about him."

Deepika Padukone Shares Her Thoughts On Hubby Ranveer Singh As An Actor

Talking about what she thinks of Ranveer as an actor, Deepika said, "As an actor, he is probable the best we've had in a really long time; his versatility is unmatched. I don't think there's any actor in the current generation who has his versatility. Very often you still see the actor in the character, but, when you see Ranveer play a role, there is an absolute transformation and I haven't seen that in a long time. Professionally, whatever he's achieved is there for everybody to see."

Deepika Padukone Says Ranveer Singh Is Extremely Childlike

She further added, "But, at a personal level, he is all heart, and his sense of humour, his achievements, his versatility, his warmth are obvious. But, beneath all of that though, he is extremely childlike. Ranveer still lives in a bubble and, if he had a choice, he'd continue living in that bubble: of just being untouched, innocent, and with lots of love to give."

Do Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Discuss Work With Each Other?

On being asked if they take advice from each other professionally, Deepika told Femina magazine, "We talk about things, he'll talk about his meetings, films that he has been offered. I'll talk about things that I've been offered and am considering, but, we do not interfere in one another's professional decisions. Of course, if he's had a hard day or I've had a hard day or if things are not going well, or even if they are going well, we'll definitely share with each other, talk and guide each other, but, at the end of the day, the final decision is one's own."