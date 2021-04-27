Deepika Padukone-Prabhas' Film Shoot Postponed To October Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

Ever since filmmaker Nag Ashwin announced his next project with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles, the anticipation around this ambitious film continues to grow with each passing day. Earlier, it was reported that this yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to go on floors in the month of July.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Delightful Childhood Picture Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

However, the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the film's shooting schedule plan. If the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers are now planning to take the film on floors in October since director Nag Ashwin isn't keen on simply pacing up things to kickstart the shooting in order to keep up with the planned schedule.

Hence, the team has mutually decided to postpone the first shooting schedule of the film to October.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The current COVID-19 wave has taken a toll on the schedule of both Prabhas and Deepika, with their prior commitments getting delayed. Even Nag Ashwin is taking longer than expected to complete the prep work, and he doesn't want to pace up the things just to take the film on floors.

Reportedly by then, Prabhas will wrap up shooting for Salaar and major chunk of Adipurush which will enable him to pay full attention to Ashwin's film.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Says Wife Deepika Padukone Is Born For Greatness; 'I Sometimes Stop And Admire Her'

Even, his leading lady Deepika will complete shooting for Pathan by end of June and might certainly squeeze in another film if things materialize. The source revealed, "However, it all depends on the Covid scenario. While she is reading multiple scripts, there is nothing locked and signed at the moment to take off from July."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has her work diary full with films like Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and Madhu Mantena's Draupadi.

The same source continued, "All these films will take off only post October. She has the July to October window vacant and the attempts are being made to zero in on a film for this slot. There will be absolute clarity on the same by mid of May."

Coming back to Nag Ashwin's movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the much-anticipated sci-fi film is set in the futuristic times against the backdrop of a World War. Sounds interesting, doesn't it?