Did You Know Deepika Padukone Prepped For Shakun Batra's Next With Her Special Playlist?

Deepika Padukone has recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film by Shakun Batra, for which she had her own unique style of preparation before scenes.

A source close to the film unit shares, "Deepika had a special playlist made for Shakun's film. And she would listen to a lot of music on set, in her vanity van, car and before shooting her scenes as it helped her get into the zone of her character."

The source adds, "While there's not much known about her character as yet, we know that music helped her develop a certain mood for the shoot. The playlist included both Hindi and English songs from different genres, depending on the scene that they are shooting."

The actress was juggling between an array of projects that she has lined up. She has now wrapped the shoot of Shakun Batra's film, before which she was shooting for high octane action scenes for Pathan in Mumbai.

While the actress continuously hopped between sets of these two films ever since the lockdown eased, she also met with the team of Fighter a couple of weeks ago for lunch to discuss the way forward.

Deepika, who has been the Queen of Indian cinema since more than 8 years now has a super strong lineup which includes projects like The Intern remake, Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin's Pan-Indian next with Prabhas, Pathan, Shakun Batra's next and Fighter.