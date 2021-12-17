Deepika Padukone Reveals How She Ensures Her Roles Have Depth When She Is Doing Big Budget Films

Deepika Padukone is touted to be one of the most sought-after leading ladies in Bollywood. The diva has some big-ticket films in her kitty which include Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

In her latest interview with Film Companion, the actress was asked about how she ensures that her roles have depth when she is working with these male superstars. To this, Deepika replied that she has worked hard to get to place where she can give feedback and the filmmakers are open to that.

I Was Unrecognisable: Deepika Padukone On How Having COVID Changed Her Physically And Emotionally [Exclusive]

The actress revealed that she is getting 'well-written' roles and added that once she signs a role, she makes it her own and add a little more depth to it.

Deepika was quoted as saying, "Today, directors with those kinds of roles don't even approach me. They are like, 'Don't even bother because she's going to say no.' I don't think I've been in that situation for a while. I've worked hard to get to a place today where I can give feedback and they're open to feedback. I wouldn't say that the roles are written poorly - the roles that are coming to me are pretty well-written. Then once I'm in [the project], I make it my own and add a little more depth to it. The directors that I am working with have been open to that."

Deepika Padukone Has THIS Endearing Take On Husband Ranveer Singh's Flamboyant Personality

On being asked if she gauges her success in terms of box office numbers, the actress explained, "I think the numbers are important because somebody has put the money and they need to make their money too. But I can also say that what is equally important is the impact you're able to have on the audience and the society. I measure success like that. If you're able to shift the needle and impact people's lives in a positive way, bring about change or just have people think or see differently, then that, for me, is success."

In the same interview, Deepika also talked about how she deals with failures and said that for her, the process is internal. She said that she has never been crushed by failures because her inherent nature is to seek learnings from it.

"Maybe that's because of the athlete in me. When you lose a match, you're trained to do it very differently. It has a lot to do with reflection rather than expression. If you've played a badminton match and lost, what you do is that you relay the match in your head, the different strokes you played, where you made mistakes and what you could've done differently. I pretty much apply the same here too - I would relay the film and the experience in my head, think about whether I approached it correctly or if I could've done something differently. It has never crushed me though because I don't think I have that in me yet. My inherent nature is to seek my learnings from it," Deepika told Film Companion.

The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 83 in which she is sharing screen space with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.