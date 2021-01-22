Deepika Padukone Signs With Ian Somerhalder, Lana Conder And John Cena’s Talent Agency ICM Partners

Over the years, with her glorious body of work, Deepika Padukone has also gone on to become a global sensation. It is not a hidden that the actor's Hollywood debut in the movie XXX: Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, was nothing less than a treat for all her fans. Now, it seems that the Piku actor has stuck gold once again when it comes to international fame.

A news report in Deadline stated that Deepika Padukone has signed with the talent agency, ICM Partners for representing her work. ICM Partners also happens to be the talent agency of Hollywood biggies like Ian Somerhalder, Lana Conder and John Cena. The Padmaavat actor is also represented by Alan Seigel Entertainment by Danielle Robinson in the US. It looks like yet another Hollywood venture may be on cards for the actor.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is also flooded with some exciting line of Bollywood projects in her pipeline. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's next, opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor will also be seen in Fighter and Pathan opposite Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively, Nag Ashwin's project opposite Prabhas, The Intern remake and as Draupadi in a film on Mahabharat.

