Deepika Padukone's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday And Others Send Warm Wishes
One of Bollywood's leading female stars Deepika Padukone, celebrates her birthday today (January 5, 2021). Millions of her fans across the globe have been sending her birthday wishes by sharing her movie stills, throwback pictures and heartfelt posts. Meanwhile, Deepika's friends and colleagues from the film industry also took to their respective social media handles to wish the Bajirao Mastani actress.
Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Prabhas, Ananya Panday and many others showered Deepika with lots of love and good wishes. Here's what they had to say.
Anushka Sharma
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a happy picture of Deepika dressed in a floral outfit and wrote, "Happy birthday Deepika! Have a splendid one."
Katrina Kaif
The Bharat actress wished the birthday girl by writing, "Happy happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone. Wishing you all the peace, love and joy life has to offer."
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday who will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika in Shakun Batra's next, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Happiest birthday my Deepu! The warmest, loveliest, most genuine, empathetic person I know! As beautiful on the inside. love you my big sister @deepikapadukone."
Prabhas
The Rebel star who is working with Deepika in Nag Ashwin's next, posted a stunning click of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone."
Sonakshi Sinha
The Noor actress shared a throwback photo with Deepika and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @deepikapadukone."
Tamannaah Bhatia
The Baahubali star's birthday greeting for Deepika read, "Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone. May you have an incredibly special year ahead."
