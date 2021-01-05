Deepika Padukone's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday And Others Send Warm Wishes

Anushka Sharma

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a happy picture of Deepika dressed in a floral outfit and wrote, "Happy birthday Deepika! Have a splendid one."

Katrina Kaif

The Bharat actress wished the birthday girl by writing, "Happy happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone. Wishing you all the peace, love and joy life has to offer."

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday who will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika in Shakun Batra's next, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Happiest birthday my Deepu! The warmest, loveliest, most genuine, empathetic person I know! As beautiful on the inside. love you my big sister @deepikapadukone."

Prabhas

The Rebel star who is working with Deepika in Nag Ashwin's next, posted a stunning click of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone."

Sonakshi Sinha

The Noor actress shared a throwback photo with Deepika and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @deepikapadukone."

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali star's birthday greeting for Deepika read, "Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone. May you have an incredibly special year ahead."