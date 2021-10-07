Deepika Padukone's Ex-Boyfriend Sidhartha Mallya Calls Her 'Inspiring' For Being Vocal About Her Mental Health

Controversial businessman Vijay Mallya's son and entrepreneur Sidhartha Mallya has debuted as an author with the book 'If I'm Honest.' Sidhartha has spoken about his battle with his mental health issues in the book. In a recent interview, he has praised his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone who has also been an active advocate of mental health problems. Not only has Deepika actively spoken about her battle with clinical depression but she has also launched her own foundation called Live Love Laugh that works for the upliftment for those who are battling mental health issues. Sidhartha has called her 'inspiring' for the same.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Sidhartha Mallya revealed to a leading publication, "I think it's amazing the work that she (Deepika Padukone) and everybody else do in India. There are just not enough people who talk about mental health. The fact that people like her use their platforms to promote mental health is very inspiring, and I think that the more people we can get to talk about mental health--whether it's writing books, celebs or just grassroots level or teachers talking about it in school to children or families talking about it--better for everyone."

Apart from this, Sidharth Mallya was also asked if he and Deepika Padukone ever spoke about their mental health issues with each other while they were in a relationship in the past. On this Sidhartha denied speaking to the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress about these problems. On this, Mallya said, "For me, my journey with mental health started in 2015-16. As I have said in the book, I was really unaware of a lot of the things that I was going through before then. So mental health was not really something that we talked about; it wasn't really a conversation I was having with anyone." Sidhartha and Deepika were reportedly in a relationship during the year 2011 but soon parted ways after dating for two years. The latter is now happily married to actor Ranveer Singh with whom she tied the knot in the year 2018. Apart from this, Sidhartha Mallya has earlier also admitted to having auditioned for Priyanka Chopra's series Quantico.