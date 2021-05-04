Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone Admitted To The Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. His wife Ujjala Padukone and younger daughter Anisha Padukone have also tested positive for the virus. However, the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy director is expected to get discharged from the hospital later this week.

Prakash's close friend Vimal Kumar revealed to PTI stating, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive. They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

However, there is no official statement by Deepika on her father's health yet. For the unversed, Prakash Padukone is a legendary figure in the field of badminton. He is also the frist Indian to win men's singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championships in the year 1980. He is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award (1972) and the Padma Shri (1982).