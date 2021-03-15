Deepika Padukone's The Intern Remake: This B-town Director To Helm The Hindi Remake Of The Hollywood Classic

In January last year, Deepika Padukone had announced that she will be starring in the Hindi remake of Robert De Niro and Anna Hathaway's Hollywood classic The Intern. The Bollywood adaptation will be bankrolled by Sunir Khetarpal and Deepika Padukone, and presented by the Hollywood giant, Warner Brothers.

Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers have locked Amit Sharma as the director of this much anticipated film.

A Pinkvilla report, "They were contemplating on multiple names, but finally, zeroed in on Amit Sharma as the director. Sharma in the past has helmed Badhaai Ho and is currently on the verge of completing the Ajay Devgn fronted sport biopic, Maidaan. The team of The Intern unanimously felt that Amit is the best choice for the film and the director too is in sync with the vision to bring the classic to India. In-fact, he has already prepared a draft for his adaptation and will develop it further once Maidaan is wrapped up in a fortnight."

Late actor Rishi Kapoor was to reprise Robert De Niro's role in this Hindi adaptation of The Intern. However, after the veteran actor's untimely demise last year, the makers are yet to announce the name of the actor who will be replacing Rishi in the film.

Reportedly, several big names from the film industry are in advanced talks to step into Robert De Niro's shoes from the original. The makers are expected to lock the cast by this summer and will make the formal announcement soon.

Speaking about Deepika Padukone, the actress has allotted 75 days to can her scenes in this film which is expected to go on floors in November. After lying low for a while owing to the pandemic, the actress is now busy with her work commitments. Her upcoming projects include Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Madhu Mantena's Mahabharata.

