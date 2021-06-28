Deepika Padukone's 'Expectation Vs Reality' Post Will Leave You In Splits

Deepika Padukone sent the social media into a frenzy as she finally shared a hilarious post on her Instagram account after a brief sabbatical from the photo-sharing app. Not only this, the actress shared a quirky 'expectation v/s reality' post that left her fans in splits. The post may be relatable to anyone who is too lethargic to go for their lockdown workout.

Talking about the post, Deepika Padukone can be seen doing the difficult yoga asana Chakrasana in the first picture. The Om Shanti Om actress pulls off the same with utmost ease. She can be seen sporting a black sports bra and leggings.

However, in the immediate next picture, Deepika can be seen fast asleep that makes way for an amusing sight. The Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen sporting a knotted white top that she has paired up with blue jeans. She captioned the post stating, "Expectation v/s Reality" along with a laughter emoji. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding pictures went viral on social media recently. Talking about the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen arriving at the wedding venue on a luxury boat while another one has them holding champagne glasses in their hands, and raising a toast post their wedding. Take a look at the pictures shared by the Happy New Year actress' fan club.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15, 2018. The two had got married according to both South Indian and Sindhi rituals. However, the couple had a star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

In a 2018 interview after her marriage, Deepika Padukone had spoken to Etimes about how she changed after tying the knot with Ranveer. The actress had revealed, "I'm a lot more grounded. I feel secure, I feel protected. When you're in a relationship, there's still a lot of nerves, you're still unsure, no matter how long you've been dating. I guess, the terms boyfriend and girlfriend sound frivolous. Somewhere, it doesn't carry that weightage as marriage does. Today when we look at each other, there's a sense of responsibility."