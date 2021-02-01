Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles As She Welcomes February; See Post

Deepika Padukone is one celeb who never disappoints her fans when it comes to treating them with some lovely social media posts. Deepika often shares some fun glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans. The actor recently welcomed the month of February by sharing a beautiful picture of herself on social media.

The picture has Deepika Padukone sporting pastel coloured embellished traditional attire. The Piku actor further paired up the look with matching earrings, hair tied to a neat bun and a radiant makeup. However, it is her million-dollar smile which is nothing less than a visual delight in the picture. The actor captioned the same stating, 'February' with a star emoji. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has quite a line of interesting projects piled up on her kitty. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actor will also be seen in the films, Fighter and Pathan opposite Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Signs With Ian Somerhalder, Lana Conder And John Cena's Talent Agency ICM Partners

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Remembering Her Favourite Childhood Show Is Nostalgia Personified