Deepika Padukone Shares A Voice Note To Wish Fans On New Year; Calls 2020 A Year Of Uncertainty & Gratitude

Recently, Deepika Padukone left her fans guessing when she deleted all of her social media posts from her Instagram page and Twitter page. While a section of netizens speculated that her social media accounts were hacked, others wondered if it was a publicity stunt.

However, the Padmaavat actress soon put all rumours to rest by sharing her first social media post on her Twitter and Instagram page. It looks like Deepika wanted to enter the new year with a clean slate.

Deepika Padukone's first social media post of 2021 is a special message for all her fans. The diva welcomed her fans to her 'audio diary' and spoke about how the year 2020 was one of uncertainty and gratitude for her.

In the voice note, the actress can be heard saying, "Hi everyone! Welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I'm sure all of you will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me it was also about gratitude and about being present."

She further wished for everyone's good health in the new year, and added in her note, "And as for 2021, all I can wish for, for myself, and for everybody around me, is good health and peace of mind for everyone". The actress concluded her audio note by wishing her fans a 'Happy New Year'.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page to share the voice note and wrote, "It's 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone!❤️ What are you grateful for...?"

Have a look at her post.

Earlier, the actress decided to keep her New Year celebration low-key this year by spending some quality time with her actor-hubby Ranveer Singh. Speaking about work, Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup of films which includes Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham starrer Pathan, the Hindi remake of The Intern and Madhu Mantena's Mahabharata in which she will be essaying the role of Draupaudi.

