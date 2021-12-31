Deepika Padukone Shares A Year-End Photo Dump Of All The Things She Loves, Ranveer Singh Has An Epic Reaction

Deepika Padukone never fails to treat her fans with some delightful social media posts which give a closer glimpse of her world. As the year ends today (December 31), the actress took to her Instagram account to share a photo dump of all the things that she loves. However, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh had a hilarious reaction to the same.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone shared a series of random beautiful pictures. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress first shared a selfie of hers. This was followed by all the things that are dear to her. The actress then shared a picture of a delicious looking waffle and coffee followed by a lovely picturesque location from one of her holidays presuambly.

Deepika Padukone then shared a picture of pink, white and yellow roses followed by a breathtaking picture of the sunlight from a plane. Lastly, the Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actress has presumably shared a picture of a tee that has a quote written on it that says, 'Love, Where there is love there is light, since 1998.' Deepika captioned the picture stating, "Year-end photo dump of all the things I love...Food, Flowers & Travel" with a celebratory emoji. Take a look at the same.

However, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh had an epic reaction to the same. The Ladies VS Ricky Bahl actor commented on the post stating, "Err" along with emojis hinting that he is confused about not finding himself on the post. Clearly, the doting husband expected his wife to include him on this list too but one can expect Deepika to share a mushy post for her hubby too.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen in the sports biographical drama 83. Deepika played Ranveer's reel wife in the movie too. The film chronicled the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. Apart from this, Deepika will be seen in the film Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Deepika then has the ambitious pan-India movie Project K and the Hindi remake of The Intern in her kitty.