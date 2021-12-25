Deepika Padukone Shares Heartwarming Video From The Screening Of 83

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her production venture 83. She recently took to her social media sharing a heartfelt note on what the film meant to her and why she chose to be a part of it.

She shared a video from the screening of the film. In the video, she speaks about what her family felt after watching the film with the entire cricket team.

In the caption, she wrote, "My Dearest Amma, I did this film ONLY & ONLY for you! I’ve said this before and il say it again… We walk away with all the credit and glory but the sacrifice of a spouse and his or her family always goes unnoticed! My little contribution to #83thefilm is to recognise and acknowledge every homemaker who puts the dreams of her spouse, her children and her family ahead of her own…🙏🏽 #UjjalaPadukone #RomiDev #MiniMathur #ThisIs83"

83 showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In 83, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh. Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen.

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Laud 83

Ranveer Singh And Everyone Broke Down In Tears After Lifting Original 83 World Cup During The Film Shoot

The filming of the sports drama began in 2019. The film's initial release date was April 10, 2020. However, it was shifted several times due to the pandemic. After several changes in the release dates due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the film hit the screens on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.