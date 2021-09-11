Deepika Padukone Talks About Her Battle With Depression, Tells Big B She 'Didn't Feel Like Living Anymore'

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 along with Farah Khan. During the episode the actress opened up about her experience with depression and told Big B, she didn't feel like meeting people or doing anything.

Talking about her diagnosis she said, "I was diagnosed with depression in 2014. I used to feel weird that people don't talk about it. It was a stigma and people don't even know much about it." It was during that time she realised that there are so many people who experience the same thing and it became her ambition, "that if I could save just one life, then my purpose was solved. We have come a long way now."

Big B asked Deepika how did she know that she was suffering from depression, to which the actress replied by sharing some of her symptoms. She said she didn't feel like meeting anyone or doing anything.

She said, "Suddenly mujhe aise laga ki mere paet mein ek ajeeb sa feeling hota tha, ek khaalipan mein mehsoos karti thi (I used to get a very weird feeling, like there was an emptiness inside me)." The actress added, "I didn't feel like going to work or meeting anybody. I did not want to go out. I didn't feel like doing anything. Many times, I don't know if I should say this but I didn't feel like living anymore. I felt like I had no purpose."

She also revealed that he parents have always been very supportive of her and said that he home was the one who pushed her to visit a psychiatrist. "I did that and recovered after many months. But mental health is something that you can't forget about even after you recover. It is something you have to take care of. I have introduced some lifestyle changes now," she added.

Deepika Padukone has been an active advocate of mental health awareness and has been working towards de-stigmatising mental illness. She also runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation aiming to help those struggling with their mental health.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM