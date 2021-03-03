Deepika Padukone To Be Seen In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar In Pathan? Read On

Deepika Padukone will be starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film Pathan. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The actor had started shooting for the same in November last year. Now, the latest developments surrounding the project suggests that Deepika will be seen in a never-seen-before look in the film.

Deepika Padukone's slick look from Pathan may now further increase the excitement level surrounding the film. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the movie revealed, "It's the character of a suave agent, who goes on a mission alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and after contemplating on multiple looks, they finally zeroed into the boy cut (short hair) avatar for DP. She has already shot a considerable chunk in the film, and is expected to join the gang of Pathan again from mid of March."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Gives A Sneak-Peek Into Her Daily Routine In This Fun Video; Watch

Deepika Padukone's introduction scene in the film also promises to be larger than life. The actor shot for the same in December last year. Speaking on the same, the source added, "It was a massive set up to film her introductory scene at YRF studios. The audience is on to see DP like never before in Pathan." The source hinted that the film will be a big-screen visual spectacle. The three lead actors of the film consisting of Deepika along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham will be performing some power-packed action sequences in the same, and an extended cameo by Salman Khan will flank them as Tiger. The source said, "It's going to be a big-screen visual spectacle with action and thrill on a different level. The three leads - SRK, DP and John - as also Salman, who has an extended cameo, have the action in plenty to offer in the film."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Joins The Viral 'Pawri Trend' And It Will Brighten Up Your Friday

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also be performing some lavish action sequences atop the Burj Khalifa in Dubai for the final climax scene. Pathan will also be the first Bollywood film to be shot inside the Burj Khalifa. Earlier, Hollywood films like Fast And The Furious and the Mission Impossible franchise has been shot in the renowned building.