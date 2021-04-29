Deepika Padukone To Play A Fitness Instructor In Shakun Batra's Next With Siddhant-Ananya?

It's known to all that Shakun Batra's next stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in leading roles. The team shot for the film in Goa after COVID-19 lockdown and then in Mumbai. While the makers have been keeping all details about this film under wraps including the movie's title, a recent report in a leading entertainment portal seems to have let the cat out of the bag.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of a fitness instructor in this film which is based on extramarital issue.

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Deepika plays the role of a fitness instructor. While many in the know say it's based on a celebrity fitness instructor, the team at Dharma Productions and the writers have completely denied it. But yes, it's true she plays a fitness enthusiast and a trainer in the domestic noir drama."

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Prabhas' Film Shoot Postponed To October Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

Spilling the beans about the film's plot, the same source added, "The plotline goes like this - Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya Karwa plays Ananya's love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya's partner Dhairya. The whole extra marital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it's an emotional watch."

Earlier, while speaking with Hindustan Times, Deepika had said, "To be honest, you can't call Shakun's film 'light' either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it's quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven't seen much in Indian cinema, it's called domestic noir. I don't think that's a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships."

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Says Wife Deepika Padukone Is Born For Greatness; 'I Sometimes Stop And Admire Her'

Well, we are super excited to watch Deepika in this never seen before avatar!

Meanwhile, besides this film, the actress has some exciting projects in the pipeline for fans. This includes Ranveer Singh's 83, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.