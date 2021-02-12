Deepika Padukone To Be The Main Antagonist In Dhoom 4? Details Inside

The Dhoom franchise has been a hit amongst the masses for its slick action and chase sequences wherein ACP Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) along with his sidekick Ali (Uday Chopra) are on a constant hunt for the main baddie. However, with the fourth instalment, the makers are all set to make things even more exciting for the fans as they will be roping in a female antagonist for the same. The latest developments surrounding the film also suggests that the makers are keen on having Deepika Padukone on board for playing the main villain for the ambitious film.

According to a news report in Filmfare, the makers of Dhoom 4 have approached Deepika Padukone for the film. The report stated that Deepika is excited to take up the role for the film. However, the actor is yet to schedule her other professional commitments before giving her nod for the film. It will be indeed good news for the fans of the Piku actor if she is finalized to play the antagonist for Dhoom 4.

The Dhoom franchise has seen a new baddie entice the fans with every film. The first instalment of the same had John Abraham charming the fans as the main villain. While the second film, Dhoom 2 had Hrithik Roshan as the antagonist and the fans were stunned by his many transformations and looks in the film. Finally, the 2013 film, Dhoom 3 had Aamir Khan as the troublemaker and the actor also had a dual role in the movie. Now, if the above development is true, it will be interesting to see a female antagonist in the franchise.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi On Working With Deepika Padukone: She Brings Her Own Flavour To A Script

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also has an interesting line of films piled up on her kitty. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited films, Pathan and Fighter alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan respectively. Apart from that, Deepika will also be seen opposite Prabhas opposite Nag Ashwin's untitled next film. The actor will also be seen playing the role of Draupadi in the ambitious film, Mahabharat.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Does A Fun Chat Session With Fans; Reveals The First Thing She Does After Waking Up