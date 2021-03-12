Deepika Padukone To Shoot For Her Next Project With Prabhas After Pathan Wrap, Read On

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for the much-awaited film, Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The latest developments suggest that the actor will immediately begin shooting for her film opposite Prabhas after wrapping up the same. Fans were sent into a frenzy when the actor had announced that she will be starring alongside the South sensation for the film.

The film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will go on floors in the month of July. Deepika has also allotted 75 days of shooting for the movie. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the movie revealed, "The film goes on the floors in the month of July. By then, Prabhas would have wrapped up shooting for a major chunk of Salaar and Adipurush, whereas Deepika would have completed Pathan. She has allotted 75 days already for the film, which has her in an action-packed avatar, with an altogether different get-up. It's an apocalyptic film, set in the futuristic timeline, with the characters fighting for survival. The tale has not been attempted in Indian cinema to date."

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, the movie will also be starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film will mark the first association of Prabhas and Big B. The film will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas had earlier shared the Bajirao Mastani actor's association with the movie by sharing a post that said that the makers of the movie are proud to have Deepika on board with the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's next opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from that, she will be starring alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in the sports drama, 83 wherein she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia. There is also a strong buzz that the actor has been approached for playing the main antagonist in the movie Dhoom 4. The Piku actor will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in the much-awaited film, Fighter. The fans of the actor inevitably have quite a few treats waiting for them looking at her interesting projects ahead.