The Intern First Look Poster: Deepika Padukone Welcomes Amitabh Bachchan On Board

It's known to all that before the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, he was supposed to work with actress Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of The Intern, an American comedy-drama which features Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Rene Russo in the lead roles. However, after the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor, the project was kept on hold.

While there's no denying that no one can fill Rishi Kapoor's shoes, the makers have at last finalised who else can do justice to Kapoor's character in the film and guess what? It's none other than Amitabh Bachchan!

A few minutes ago, Deepika shared the first look poster of The Intern on her Instagram page and welcomed Amitabh Bachchan on board.

She wrote, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!💛Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film marks the third collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone after Aarakshan and Piku. No wonder why Deepika is so excited to work with the powerhouse of talent again!

Meanwhile, netizens are equally sad and happy after Deepika's announcement.

On one side, they're happy for Big B and Deepika's reunion, on the other side, they miss Rishi Kapoor and said the film will never be the same without him.

The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2022.

