      Deepika Padukone Wraps Up Shakun Batra's Untitled Film, Takes To Social Media To Share Glimpses!

      Deepika Padukone, the numero uno actress of the country has wrapped up the shooting of one of her upcoming films, Shakun Batra's untitled next. She has taken to social media to share some fun glimpses from the sets with her director and co-stars.

      Deepika Padukone

      Deepika Padukone shared, "Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…" Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

      Shakun Batra's next is a romantic noir drama where Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

      Deepika, who has been ruling Indian cinema since over 8 years now has a super exciting line-up of films, perhaps the best in the industry with Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin's next Pan-Indian film with Prabhas, The Intern remake along with Amitabh Bachchan, Pathan with Shahrukh, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and of course Shakun Batra's next which she just wrapped shooting.

      Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 21:45 [IST]
      X