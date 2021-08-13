Deepika Padukone Wraps Up Shakun Batra's Untitled Film, Takes To Social Media To Share Glimpses!

Deepika
Padukone,
the
numero
uno
actress
of
the
country
has
wrapped
up
the
shooting
of
one
of
her
upcoming
films,
Shakun
Batra's
untitled
next.
She
has
taken
to
social
media
to
share
some
fun
glimpses
from
the
sets
with
her
director
and
co-stars.
Deepika
Padukone
shared,
"Love,
Friendship
and
Memories
for
a
Lifetime…" Take
a
look!
Deepika,
who
has
been
ruling
Indian
cinema
since
over
8
years
now
has
a
super
exciting
line-up
of
films,
perhaps
the
best
in
the
industry
with
Mahabharata,
Nag
Ashwin's
next
Pan-Indian
film
with
Prabhas,
The
Intern
remake
along
with
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Pathan
with
Shahrukh,
Fighter
with
Hrithik
Roshan
and
of
course
Shakun
Batra's
next
which
she
just
wrapped
shooting.