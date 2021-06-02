Delhi High Court Hears The Argument And Reserves Judgement On Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Case

It was earlier reported in April that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had moved Delhi High Court seeking a ban on films that are based on the late actor's life. Reportedly, the Delhi HC had issued summons to the makers of the biopics on Sushant's life, considering the petition filed by KK Singh. Now, Sushant's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has given the latest update on the case.

Singh took to his Twitter handle to share that the Delhi High Court has heard the arguments and has gone on to reserve its judgements in Sushant Singh Rajput's father's case seeking an injunction against movies being made on the late actor's life. In his petition, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor's father had stated that people are using his son's death as an opportunity to get fame by developing different theories or stories, at the cost of their family's reputation. KK Singh had also added that none of the makers who were associated with these projects, had taken his consent before going ahead.

#Arguments heard and Judgment reserved in SSR father’s case seeking injunction against movies being made on his life. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) June 2, 2021

Vikas Singh had earlier stated, "Nyay: The Justice, Shashank, and Suicide Or Murder: A Star Was Lost are some of the films that KK Singh has referred to in his petition. We have filed a suit and I am very sure of getting an injunction in the case, the judge will listen to their replies and pass the verdict. Our next hearing is in the month of May."

Singh had added that he had heard through media agencies, that a movie Nyay: The Justice was being based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty. Reportedly, the film was scheduled to be released in April 2021, and many other films, series, and books are about to be published in near future. It was earlier reported that these films are based on the life of the Kedarnath actor when no actual truth has come out and there is nothing in the public domain to ascertain the truth of the matter. KK Singh had also stated in the petition that the producer of Nyay: The Justice is the lawyer of Shruti Modi, who is already one of the accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, which is under investigation by the CBI.