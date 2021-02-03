Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Lauds Her Team; Says 'They Are Prepping For An Action Sequence At Coal Mines'

Amid all the controversy which erupted after she mocked pop star Rihanna for supporting the farmers' protests in her tweet, Kangana Ranaut next turned her attention towards her upcoming film Dhaakad and penned an appreciation post for her team.

The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress posted a bunch of photos from a coal mine, where she had rehearsed for an action sequence for Dhaakad and tweeted, "This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days."

This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days ( cont) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NQfCYhdtsY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

She continued in her next tweet, "This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don't know and it's okay that way #Dhakaad."

This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way 🙂#Dhakaad pic.twitter.com/02O0gU9aPX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Speaking about Dhaakad, the makers have roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer based in France, along with highly acclaimed international crew to make this Kangana starrer a 'world-class spy thriller'. The film based on child trafficking and crimes against women, has Kangana playing the role of an officer named Agent Agni.

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers had unveiled Kangana, Arjun and Divya's first look posters which generated a lot of curiosity among the audience. The spy thriller is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on October 1, 2021.

