Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Shares New Stills As Agent Agni And They Will Blow Your Mind

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad has caught everyone's attention ever since the makers announced the film. While the work on this flick is going on in full force, the Manikarnika actress recently took to her Twitter page to share two new stills of her character Agent Agni from the film.

In the latest pictures, Kangana is seen holding onto a gun. She captioned the clicks as, "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad."

A few days ago, Kangana had taken to social media to reveal that the film will have an action sequence that will cost more that Rs 25 crores. She had tweeted, "Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad."

Besides this, she had also penned an appreciation post for her Dhaakad team in which she lauded them for "prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines."

Speaking about Dhaakad, the film helmed by Razneesh Ghai, is based on child trafficking and crimes against women. It has Kangana essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. The much-anticipated film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in prominent roles. Dhaakad is scheduled to release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

