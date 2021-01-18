Dhaakad New Poster: Kangana Ranaut Slays It With Her Fierce Avatar; Film To Release On October 1, 2021

Keeping aside all the controversies, Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who has never failed to impress us when it comes to picking up content belonging to different genres. Now, the Queen actress is all set to dabble with the action genre in her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad.

Kangana took to her Twitter page to introduce us to her character Agent Agni from the film. The actress tweeted, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni 🔥 India's first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"

In the poster, Kangana's character is seen going on a killing spree, with dead bodies lying behind her.

Speaking about Dhaakad, the actress will be seen essaying the role of an officer in this film which revolves around child trafficking and crimes against women. Kangana had earlier told ANI, "My film Dhakad is a spy thriller where I am playing the role of an officer. Our film Dhakad is based on child trafficking and exploitation of women."

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for Dhaakad in Bhopal. The makers have roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer based in France, along with highly acclaimed international crew to make this Kangana starrer a 'world-class spy thriller'.

Earlier, the Tanu Weds Manu actress had said that Dhaakad will be a 'turning point' for Indian cinema, as it is a 'one-of-a-kind female-led action film' being made on a lavish scale. "If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema," she was quoted as saying.

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 1, 2021.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Most Awful Thing About Being An Actor Besides 'Nepotism And Movie Mafia'

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor To Kangana Ranaut: I Would Like All Indian Women To Be As Empowered As You