Dhadkan Reunion: 'Anjali' Shilpa Shetty Chills With 'Dev' Suniel Shetty; Fans Say 'We Miss Akshay Sir'

'Main tumhe bhool jaon yeh ho nahi sakta ... aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga.' Well, we must say, Suniel Shetty's character Dev from the 2000 film Dhadkan did stay true to these words. The actor recently caught up with his co-star Shilpa Shetty aka Anjali from the film and gave everyone a priceless moment to cherish.

Shilpa later took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into her 'Dhadkan' reunion with Suniel Shetty. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also a part of the picture. The actress captioned her post as, "Dev , Anjali aur Chhabra .. purane dost nayi #dhadkan . When two Shetty's come together.. poor @castingchhabra 😂🤣😈, What say @suniel.shetty 😛."

While some wondered if a sequel to Dhadkan is on the cards, there were a few fans who missed Akshay Kumar in the picture. The superstar had essaying the role of Shilpa's husband in the romantic drama. A netizen wrote, "Ram ji ko bhi bulana tha na (you should have invited Ram as well)." Another comment read, "We miss Akshay sir in the picture." One of them called Dhadkan "favourite movie."

Last year, when Dhadkan clocked 20 years, Shilpa Shetty had posted a video collage featuring throwback clips of herself, Akshay and director Sunil Darshan and written, "What I loved the most about the movie was its lilting music... timeless! Weirdly, even Akshay had said that this music is so melodious that it'll work even in 2020."

In another post, she had shared, "Took me back two decades. Cannot believe it's time to celebrate 20 years of Dhadkan. Feels so weird to hear myself speak from 20 years ago. So many memories come to mind... the trendsetting outfits by designer Manish Malhotra, the biting cold shooting in Interlaken (Switzerland) in those outfits. My director, Dharmesh Darshan addressing me as Anjali on the sets (never as Shilpa). This is undoubtedly one of the most special films and a huge milestone in my career. Honestly, I can't believe that I'm still a part of this milieu celebrating this movie, it's been such an incredible journey. Thank you to my audiences for making this one such a memorable experience."

Shilpa had earlier revealed that as per the original climax, Suniel Shetty's character Dev was supposed to die when he comes to know about Anjali's pregnancy. However, the makers didn't want a tragic ending and that's why the climax was changed.

Dhadkan was a major commercial success at the box office and is still remembered for its chartbuster songs.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Turns One; Actress Gets Emotional On Hearing Her Tiny Tot Say 'Mumma'

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Worries About His Kids Athiya-Ahan's Image: Every Industry Kid Is Called A 'Druggie'