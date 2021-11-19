Dhamaka Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka which released on Netflix today, has leaked online on many notorious sites in high definition print for free download and we are anything but surprised. This year, whichever film released on OTT platform, its pirated version was instantly available on notorious sites. Even though many stars including Salman Khan requested their fans not to support piracy, online movie leak on the very first day of its release, has become major concern for every filmmaker and actor.

Meanwhile, Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka has taken internet by storm. Netizens can't stop applauding Aaryan's performance in the film. They feel that Dhamaka will be a game-changer for Kartik, as they got to witness never-seen-before act of the actor.

Interestingly, not only Kartik's fans, but film critics are also in awe of the actor's brilliant performance. Here's how they reacted to the film...

SubhashKJha @SubhashK_Jha "#Dhamaka lives up to its name ..A crackerjack thriller with a heart , balls a conscience and a stellar awards worthy performance by @TheAaryanKartik 4 stars." #TutejaTalks @Tutejajoginder "#Dhamaka An excellent thriller with @TheAaryanKartik delivering his career best performance. He emotes entirely through facial expressions & body language in this tour thriller by @RamKMadhvani. With international standards, the @netflix film is for global audience." Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI "Non-stop edge of the seat thriller which entertains & enlivens you throughout. @TheAaryanKartik as Arjun Pathak delivers a stunning performance,his nuances are too good in the film. @RamKMadhvani direction & story telling makes dhamaka a compelling watch." Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01 "Rating - 4*/5... Solid Intense Drama ,Impactful & Edgy successfully draws mass attention towards Power-Hungry News creators and the dark side of Media & Politics. #KartikAaryan outstanding performance is the biggest strength of the film. #DhamakaReview"

