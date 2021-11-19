Dhamaka Twitter Review: Is Kartik Aaryan's Performance Up To Netizens' Expectations?

There is no denying that Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka featuring Kartik Aaryan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ever since the trailer of the film got released, netizens have been curious to watch the film, because they will get to see Kartik in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is currently streaming on Netflix and we are here with live audience reactions.

In Dhamaka, Kartik plays an ambitious news anchor named Arjun Pathak who sees an opportunity in a terrorist attack to get back on the top. In several interviews, Kartik mentioned that Dhamaka gave him a chance to break away from boy-next-door roles. So, let's see if Kartik indeed managed to woo his fans with his performance.

Amit Bhatia @amitbhatia1509: So this is called #Dhamaka. What a brilliant Performance @TheAaryanKartik..with this u take a next leap in your career...It's treat for #KartikAaryan fans and one of the best #dhamaka of this year.

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI: Non-stop edge of the seat thriller which entertains & enlivens you throughout. @TheAaryanKartik as Arjun Pathak delivers a stunning performance,his nuances are too good in the film. @RamKMadhvani direction & story telling makes dhamaka a compelling watch.

Nitesh Naveen @NiteshNaveenAus: #KartikAaryan is Outstanding. His best so far. @mrunal0801 gives a stunning performance. Well done #RamMadhavani for giving us an edge of the seat thriller. Another Fire from @netflix.

Bhavikk Sangghvi @bhavikksangghvi: @TheAaryanKartik #Dhamaka Cutting-edge entertainment. Kartik simply slays it (as a journo) in his career's sincerest performance while Mrunal is so earnest. Ram's writing and direction are 'bombastic'. Go have a blast! (4 stars).

Ejaz Waris @drejazwaris: Hey @TheAaryanKartik u nailed it in #DhamakaOnNetflix #Dhamaka, ur the soul of the movie!!!

Going by the netizens' reactions, it's pretty clear that Kartik has left everyone impressed with his earnest performance in the film. In fact, many netizens claim that with the release of Dhamaka, they got to witnesses Kartik's best performance as an actor till date.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films and Ram Madhvani Films, Dhamaka also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash.