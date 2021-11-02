Dhanteras 2021: Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini & Other B-Town Celebs Extend Heartfelt Greetings To Fans

The five-day long festivities of Diwali kickstart today (November 2, 2021) with Dhanteras. Also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi, this day is considered to be auspicious to buy gold and silver items, Lakshmi-Ganesha idols, utensils and other things. It is believed that Dhanteras brings luck, prosperity, and wealth to people and is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the month of Ashwin, two days before Diwali.

Amid the pandemic, while the Diwali celebrations might be low-key this year, our Bollywood celebrities made sure to extend their heartfelt greetings to fans on this special occasion.

EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Sharma Shares Tips For People Facing Financial Crisis Amid Diwali

Shilpa Shetty wished fans with a post on her Instagram page which she captioned as, "As the Festival of Lights begins... light up your lives with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles... Happy Dhanteras, Happy Diwali. Stay healthy, stay happy!🪔🙏♥️."

Hema Malini explained the importance of Dhanteras in her post which read, "Dhanteras is celebrated as it is the birthday of Dhanvantri, father of medicine and ayurveda. The REAL DHAN is our health. So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the best of health for everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental. *Happy Dhanteras* 🪔💰."

Dhanteras is celebrated as it is the birthday of Dhanvantri, father of medicine and ayurveda.

The REAL DHAN is our health. So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the best of health for everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental.



*Happy Dhanteras* 🪔💰 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 2, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 4083 - धनतेरस की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🚩🚩🚩."

Anil Kapoor wrote on his Twitter page, "Wishing you'll a very Happy Dhanteras!"

Bollywood Parties Will Not Be Making Its Big Return This Diwali: Reports

Wishing you’ll a very Happy Dhanteras! pic.twitter.com/gc0c4aYtYk — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2021

Neil Nitin Mukesh gave fans a sneak-peek into his Dhanteras celebrations with his family and wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Dhanteras 🪔🪔🙏🏻🤗❤️."

Anupam Kher sent greetings to fans in Hindi which read, "आपको एवं आपके परिवार को धनतेरस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु कुबेर और माँ लक्ष्मी आप पर हमेशा अपनी कृपा दृष्टि बनाये रखे|"

आपको एवं आपके परिवार को धनतेरस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु कुबेर और माँ लक्ष्मी आप पर हमेशा अपनी कृपा दृष्टि बनाये रखे।🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/cM715JhK7j — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 2, 2021

Shefali Shah posted a picture of Dhanteras celebrations at her house and wrote, "Wishing you'll the love, light and happiness always!#HappyDhanteras".

Filmibeat wishes all its readers a very Happy Dhanteras.