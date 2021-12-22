Dhanush Admits He Was Worried About Sara Ali Khan's Casting In Atrangi Re; 'I Was Like 'Can She Pull It Off?''

Recently when Dhanush made an appearance on 'Koffee Shots With Karan', he admitted that he was little worried when he came to known that Sara Ali Khan was cast in his upcoming film Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar. The actor said that he was unsure about the Love Aaj Kal actress doing justice to the role and even expressed his reservations to director Aanand L Rai.

Dhanush told Karan Johar, "To be very honest, I was a little worried. It's such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, 'How many films has she done?' He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, 'Can she pull it off?'"

The Maari actor revealed that Anand convinced him that Sara was perfect for the role. He said, "Aanand ji kept telling me, 'There is something I need and I see it in her.' And he does. I don't know how he cracks that. For some reason, out of nowhere, he brought me here to do Raanjhanaa. He had the conviction that this is my actor for the film. So, he must have seen something in her."

Dhanush further gushed about his co-star and said that in Sara, he saw 'an actor who has so much to learn' but also someone who 'has an amazing appetite to learn and work hard'. "If that is there, I think anything is achievable."

Atrangi Re revolves around Vishnu (Dhanush), a Tamil lad who is kidnapped and forced into a wedlock with Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) who is already in love with Samar (Akshay Kumar). The romantic musical drama is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.