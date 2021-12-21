Dhanush Reveals Why He Agreed To Do Atrangi Re 'Blindly'; Says 'You'll Be Seeing More Of Me In Bollywood'

Tamil star Dhanush stepped into Bollywood with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in 2013. His next film was Amitabh Bachchan's Shamitabh in 2015. After a gap of six years, Dhanush is reuniting with Rai for Atrangi Re in which he is sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Dhanush in his recent interview with ETimes was asked the reason behind his absence from Hindi cinema for a long time. To this he replied, "Nothing kept me away from Hindi cinema as such. I do a lot of films in the South, so everything should fall into place - meeting the right filmmaker with the right script and having the dates available to allot to that project."

The National Award winning actor said that after receiving a positive response to the trailer, he has made a mental note to do more films in Bollywood.

He was quoted as saying, "Having said that, with the kind of reception I have received for the trailer of 'Atrangi Re', I have made a mental note that I should do more films in Bollywood. So, I think you will be seeing more of me here."

In the same chat, he also talked about what attracted him to Atrangi Re. Dhanush explained, "It's just the Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma (writer) factor. Those two names are good enough for me not to even listen to the script and agree to be a part of it blindly. That's the kind of faith I have in them. Once Himanshu narrated the script to me, I understood why they wanted me in this film. It's a beautiful story. I know when Aanand L Rai wants to say something in a specific way, he will cast me in his film. He wanted me for 'Atrangi Re' and I am happy to be a part of it."

Dhanush further continued, "He had a lot of faith in me even when nobody knew about me here. He roped me in for Raanjhanaa and was adamant about casting only me from the South for the film. He had almost every actor's dates then. That's the level of conviction he has in his stories and himself. It's amazing how he does that. I am happy that I could be a part of this journey."

Atrangi Re is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.